Steam's personalized news hub keeps you updated about your games

It also features announcements related to your games, though, as well as any upcoming events happening in the future. Valve says the hub's content will be based on the games in your library and your wishlist, as well as the games you chose to follow on their store pages. In addition, it will show you the latest about the titles Steam would recommend based on what you play and the latest news from the Steam Blog and the Steamworks Blog if you're a developer.

That said, you can always hide posts about specific titles or from specific sources, if you're not exactly interested in hearing about them. Since it's still a Steam Labs experiment, though, the current version of the hub isn't its final form yet -- according to the developer, it plans to add more options that will let you personalize it even further in the coming weeks.