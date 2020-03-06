Indie horror classic 'Amnesia' is getting a sequel called 'Rebirth'

"No gimmicks. No inventing something completely new. This is Amnesia," said Thomas Grip, the studio's creative director. At the same time, he says that the team has twisted expectations and refined the gameplay. The trailer makes it clear that the setting is pretty different compared to Amnesia: The Dark Descent, which took place in a Victorian castle. Rebirth seems to take place in an underground tunnel system, likely in Europe.

Given the cult following of the original game, fans will likely be highly anticipating the release of Amnesia: Rebirth. While Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs was released in 2013, the game wasn't developed by Frictional and was an indirect followup to the first game. Rebirth's announcement was made on the official PlayStation blog and the trailer includes PlayStation branding, so the sequel might be a PS4 exclusive -- or at least a timed exclusive. The game will be out this fall.