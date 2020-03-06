You only have until March 23rd to ask John Legend to serenade you through Google Assistant. The tech giant has announced that it's ending the musician's Assistant cameo in a couple of weeks, almost a year after it first became available. Assistant only answers as Legend for a select number of queries, such as the weather forecast and specific ones specifically designed for him. He can sing you a happy birthday, for instance, and tell you his favorite type of music. For other inquiries, you'll have to be content with the default Assistant responses.
Google Assistant will lose John Legend's voice on March 23rd
To enjoy his responses before they go away forever, simply say 'Hey Google, talk like a Legend.'
Google previewed Legend's Assistant voice at its 2018 I/O developers conference, and from the start, it was supposed to be available for a limited time only. As 9to5Google notes, the company didn't say whether it's also removing other celebrity voices on March 23rd, so Issa Rae's should still be available beyond that date. To be able to enjoy John Legend's Assistant responses before they go away forever, simply say "Hey Google, talk like a Legend."
"#HeyGoogle, serenade me one more time." Enjoy @JohnLegend's cameo Google Assistant voice before it comes to an end on March 23. https://t.co/C4vAzyl3x7— Google (@Google) March 5, 2020