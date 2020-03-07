Latest in Gear

Image credit: Mat Smith/Engadget

Lotus has already sold out of its electric hypercar for 2020

Turns out there's an audience for super-expensive EVs.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
33m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Mat Smith/Engadget

Did you stare at the Lotus Evija and wonder how anyone could justify an electric hypercar costing over $2.6 million, especially from a brand best known for far lighter and cheaper gas vehicles? Apparently, you had no reason to doubt. Lotus told Autocar that it has already sold out of the Evija production run for 2020, which is due to start in the summer. It didn't provide specific numbers, but the automaker is expected to make 130 Evijas in total.

The total production run compares closely to the 150 Pininfarina expects for its Battista EV, although the Italian badge hasn't said how its sales are faring.

It's not completely unexpected that Lotus would sell out. The hypercar world is dominated by ultra-wealthy customers who frequently snap up vehicles without a moment's hesitation, to the point where manufacturers sometimes announce cars that have already been spoken for. However, the market for electric hypercars is still very young. Lotus' performance suggests that many of these customers have no qualms about spending their fortunes on zero-emissions hypercars, and that bodes well for the cachet of EVs among car fans with more reasonably-sized bank accounts.

Via: Roadshow
Source: Autocar
In this article: car, cars, electric car, electric vehicle, ev, evija, gear, green, hypercar, lotus, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Lotus has already sold out of its electric hypercar for 2020

Lotus has already sold out of its electric hypercar for 2020

View
Huawei reportedly expects steep drop in 2020 phone sales due to US ban

Huawei reportedly expects steep drop in 2020 phone sales due to US ban

View
Google can add account security keys through Safari and mobile Chrome

Google can add account security keys through Safari and mobile Chrome

View
Motorola's first high-end phone in years may have a 'bezel-free' display

Motorola's first high-end phone in years may have a 'bezel-free' display

View
Philips Hue is ending support for the first-gen Bridge on April 30th

Philips Hue is ending support for the first-gen Bridge on April 30th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr