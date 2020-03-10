Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jon Fingas/Engadget

Gmail now supports multiple signatures

You don't have to share the same signature with everyone.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
34m ago
Jon Fingas/Engadget

Gmail's support for just one email signature can be a pain if you don't always want to end your messages the same way -- you may not want to respond to a work request the same way you do an invitation to dinner. You won't have to fret about it much longer, though. Google is introducing support for multiple signatures on the web, with the option to make one of them the default. You just have to go into Settings > Settings > General to create a new signature, and a button in the compose window will let you choose and manage signatures while you're writing.

The feature is available for both personal and G Suite accounts, and has already started rolling out to Rapid Release domains (you'll have to wait until March 24th for Scheduled Release). It's arguably an overdue addition, but it could make all the difference if you'd rather not tweak your signature every time you're emailing someone outside of your usual circle.

Source: G Suite Updates, Gmail Help
