Epic Games Store now lets you add titles to a wishlist

Epic Games is finally giving you the ability to save games to a wishlist. The company has added "the first version of wishlists" to the Epic Games Store, which usually gets a lot of flak for being too basic compared to Steam. By adding the feature, the platform is slowly playing catch up -- to save a title, simply find the heart button at the bottom right of a game's page and then click it. Like any other wishlist feature out there, it'll give you an easy way to track price changes and sales for the titles you've been keeping an eye on.