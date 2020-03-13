Google is building a website to coordinate coronavirus testing in the US

Google is building a website that will help people in the United States screen themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and then, if necessary, direct them to drive-thru testing locations. Users will be able to type in their symptoms and review their test results when they become available. After visiting a mobile test site, the timeline for results is 24 hours, according to the White House -- though the sample has to make it to a lab first, and that timeframe is variable.
President Donald Trump announced the website's development during a press conference Friday afternoon, saying Google has 1,700 developers on the project. Wal-Mart, Target and Walgreens will offer up parking lots across the country for mobile testing hubs.