Google is building a website to coordinate coronavirus testing in the US

Wal-Mart, Target and Walgreens will open up parking lots to mobile test zones.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
55m ago
Google is building a website that will help people in the United States screen themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and then, if necessary, direct them to drive-thru testing locations. Users will be able to type in their symptoms and review their test results when they become available. After visiting a mobile test site, the timeline for results is 24 hours, according to the White House -- though the sample has to make it to a lab first, and that timeframe is variable.

President Donald Trump announced the website's development during a press conference Friday afternoon, saying Google has 1,700 developers on the project. Wal-Mart, Target and Walgreens will offer up parking lots across the country for mobile testing hubs.

Coronavirus testing chart

There are no specifics regarding when the site will go live, but more details about the initiative are coming the evening of Sunday, March 15th, Vice President Mike Pence said.

In a memo to employees seen by CNBC, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company's life sciences arm, Verily, was working to "aid in the COVID-19 testing effort in the US." This reportedly includes partnering with government officials to direct potential patients to Verily's Project Baseline website. It's unclear if this is the same hub that Trump discussed during today's press conference.

Project Baseline is a global health-mapping and clinical research initiative that functions in collaboration with outside scientists and volunteers. Verily is largely known for its wearables, such as the ECG-driven Study Watch.

Google pledged on March 6th to help governments around the globe tackle the coronavirus pandemic, working directly with the World Health Organization. It's also implemented tools to curb misinformation about the outbreak online.

The US has more than 1,600 confirmed cases of the virus and more than 40 afflicted people in the country have died, according to the CDC. The Trump administration pledged to roll out 1 million testing kits around the country by the end of last week, though authorities missed that goal. According to the CDC, just over 11,000 specimens have been tested in the US since January.

In this article: coronavirus, google, internet, politics, security, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
