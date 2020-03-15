Latest in Gear

Image credit: RW/MediaPunch /IPX

FCC gives T-Mobile extra spectrum to cope with demand during coronavirus

The temporary deal could help T-Mobile handle a surge in internet usage.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

RW/MediaPunch /IPX

T-Mobile pledged to keep people online during the coronavirus outbreak, and it's getting some help from the government to make that happen. The FCC is granting T-Mobile access to more 600MHz spectrum for the next 60 days to help it cope with customer demand for internet access while the pandemic continues. The carrier had asked for the additional airwaves for remote work, education and health care, not to mention the basics of staying in touch while isolated.

Eight companies agreed to make some of their spectrum available, the FCC said, including Comcast and Dish. Help also came from the FCC's spectrum inventory.

Officials haven't mentioned other carriers receiving additional capacity, although it won't be surprising if others follow suit. The US is facing an unprecedented situation where many people have been told to work from home to reduce the risk of infection, and in some cases can't work at all. That could put a much heavier strain on data networks across the country, limiting service at the very moment it's needed the most.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

Source: FCC
In this article: 600mhz, carrier, comcast, coronavirus, covid-19, dish, fcc, gear, internet, mobile, politics, regulation, spectrum, t-mobile, verizon, wireless
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

FCC gives T-Mobile extra spectrum to cope with demand during coronavirus

FCC gives T-Mobile extra spectrum to cope with demand during coronavirus

View
NASA warns Moon base plans might slip by a year

NASA warns Moon base plans might slip by a year

View
Airbnb expands cancellation policy to cover stays affected by coronavirus

Airbnb expands cancellation policy to cover stays affected by coronavirus

View
How to reduce your energy bill (in any season) with a single device

How to reduce your energy bill (in any season) with a single device

View
Google says nationwide coronavirus website is in development (updated)

Google says nationwide coronavirus website is in development (updated)

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr