PUBG Corporation and Tencent decided to turn the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia tournament into an online-only affair due to the coronavirus outbreak. The companies are taking a different approach for the Pro League Americas and World League events, though, postponing them until later in the year. "The health of our players, staff and contractors are our highest priority. While we're saddened to postpone our tournament, we're dedicated to ensure the safety of everyone involved," said James Yang, Director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports.
'PUBG Mobile' World and Americas Pro leagues have been postponed
The esports tournaments will be pushed to later this year.
Sponsored Links
This news isn't surprising, of course. EA and Blizzard have already cancelled esports events to help avoid spreading the COVID-19 virus. Gaming events outside of tournaments have also been postponed or cancelled, as well -- E3 has been cancelled for the first time since the annual trade show began in 1995. Console manufacturers and publishers will resort to online videos and streaming events to show off their new products instead.