'PUBG Mobile' World and Americas Pro leagues have been postponed

PUBG Corporation and Tencent decided to turn the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia tournament into an online-only affair due to the coronavirus outbreak. The companies are taking a different approach for the Pro League Americas and World League events, though, postponing them until later in the year. "The health of our players, staff and contractors are our highest priority. While we're saddened to postpone our tournament, we're dedicated to ensure the safety of everyone involved," said James Yang, Director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports.