EA suspends live esports events due to coronavirus outbreak

The company announced its decision shortly after rival Activision Blizzard canceled its live Overwatch matches and made all Call of Duty matches online-only affairs. Both gaming giants are also shutting down offices and asking employees to work from home.

EA previously closed international offices in Seoul, Milan and other locations for safety reasons, but now it's also "strongly recommending" that all its employees in North America, Europe and Australia work from home until April 1st. Meanwhile, Activision Blizzard closed its Irvine and Austin offices and is implementing work-from-home policies for its personnel in those locations.