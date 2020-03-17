Apple says its retail stores are closed 'until further notice'

Apple may have been optimistic when it said that its stores would be closed until March 27th. The iPhone maker has posted a message on its site telling visitors that its retail locations are "closed until further notice" as it contends with the coronavirus pandemic. We've asked Apple to say if this is a formal extension of its closures, but it's safe to presume that you shouldn't count on picking up some AirPods at the end of the month.
A longer shutdown would make sense in light of the evolving COVID-19 situation. Many governments have been locking down some or all of their infrastructure to prevent the spread of the virus, and there's a possibility that many enforcement measures both public and private could last for several weeks or more. AMC, for instance, said it would shutter its movie theaters for six to 12 weeks. Apple may not want to promise a return to normalcy until it's sure its stores can stay open.