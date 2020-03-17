Apple says its retail stores are closed 'until further notice'

A longer shutdown would make sense in light of the evolving COVID-19 situation. Many governments have been locking down some or all of their infrastructure to prevent the spread of the virus, and there's a possibility that many enforcement measures both public and private could last for several weeks or more. AMC, for instance, said it would shutter its movie theaters for six to 12 weeks. Apple may not want to promise a return to normalcy until it's sure its stores can stay open.