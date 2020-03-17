Microsoft closes all of its stores due to coronavirus risk

The move follows similar from other tech companies, adhering to US government advice to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people. Apple, for example, recently announced it was closing all of its stores outside greater China until March 27th. Microsoft has not specified a timeframe for its store closures.

Tech companies are taking on a new social focus during these unprecedented times, with many adapting their usual offerings to help communities during the virus outbreak, and with government officials calling on them to help find ways to tackle the pandemic. As such, Microsoft also released a joint industry statement with Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Reddit, Twitter and YouTube, saying they are working together to keep communities "healthy and safe."