Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: TOEI

Japanese TV shows that inspired 'Power Rangers' are coming to YouTube

The channel will host subtitled versions of special effects shows from decades past.
Marc DeAngelis
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

TOEI

Many millennials grew up watching Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers and the similar shows that followed in its popularity, but they most likely have never seen the source material from Japan that was used to create the action-heavy battle scenes. TOEI -- the studio behind many of those shows -- wants to change that. The company will upload subtitled versions of classic special effects shows to its new YouTube channel, TOEI Tokusatsu World Official, starting on April 6th. The channel will feature tokusatsu -- sci-fi shows that rely on miniature models, special effects shots and over-the-top costumes -- that were adapted by western studios, such as Himitsu Sentai Gorenger and Space Cop Gavan, as well as other classics like National Kid and Combattler V.

TOEI will launch the first two episodes of each series on April 6th. After that, each day of the week will see the addition of new episodes for certain shows. The company made sure to include prime examples of tokusatsu from each decade, from the 1960s through the '90s. A few anime shows will also hit the channel, such as Toshi Daimos. TOEI says that not all of its uploads will be subtitled, but it will enable the option on YouTube that allows users to submit their own subtitle suggestions.

It's been an oddly good week for tokusatsu fans. Not only has TOEI announced its new YouTube channel, but Shout! Factory also launched its own tokusatsu channel on Pluto TV. The free, ad-supported channel will be home to the first US release of the original Kamen Rider, which was turned into the US show Masked Rider, as well as various iterations of Super Sentai, which were the foundation of the Power Rangers series. It's an ideal time to be able to watch all of these shows, since so many people are stuck at home. Fans of series from the '90s like Power Rangers and VR Troopers will likely get a kick out of seeing their origins. Whether they've aged well is another matter.

Via: Twitter
Source: TOEI
In this article: anime, av, entertainment, japan, Power Rangers, sci-fi, scifi, super sentai, toei, tokusatsu, tv, youtube
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Half-Life: Alyx' is proof Valve answers to no one

'Half-Life: Alyx' is proof Valve answers to no one

View
Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

View
SpaceX lost another Falcon booster to the sea

SpaceX lost another Falcon booster to the sea

View
The Morning After: PS5 specs plus MacBook Air and iPad Pro updates

The Morning After: PS5 specs plus MacBook Air and iPad Pro updates

View
Apple's new Air could be the MacBook for everyone

Apple's new Air could be the MacBook for everyone

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr