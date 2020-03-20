GameStop tells employee it's 'essential' and can stay open during lockdowns

In a memo the company sent, it explained that it believes it's an essential business since the products it carries "enable and enhance [its] customers' experience in working from home." The memo even includes instructions on what to do in case law enforcement officers attempt to enforce closure. It told store managers to hand officers a flyer with a number for GameStop's corporate office. The flyer reads:

"Thank you for what you are doing to keep us all safe. If you have questions about our store's hours, operations or policies could I ask you to please call our corporate office: GameStop Corporate Office

844-993-3145 Thank you for understanding."

Whether the tactic will actually work -- and whether employees will actually comply and defy authorities for their employer -- remains to be seen. GameStop released Doom Eternal a day early as a safety precaution, seeing as it was supposed to be released on the same day as Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, Kotaku says employees are worried, because it's taken "little to no measures" to prevent further outbreak.