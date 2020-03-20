Get $100 off Google's already budget-friendly Pixel 3a

If you'd like to buy a new phone but don't want to break the bank doing so, Amazon has discounted one of Engadget's favorite budget devices: the Pixel 3a. Except for the Purple-ish Pixel 3a XL, all three different color models of the 3a and 3a XL are currently $100 off, making the former $300 and the latter $380. For context, $300 is the lowest price we've seen Amazon sell the Pixel 3a since the company discounted the phone to $280 last year.
Frequent Engadget readers will know all about our love for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL. When he reviewed the phone last year, Senior Editor Chris Velazco said, "none of the compromises [Google] made in producing this cheap Pixel actually feel like compromises." He praised the Pixel 3a and 3a XL for their excellent performance and battery life, as well as their superb primary camera. If you can get past the fact that they don't feature expandable storage and waterproofing, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL are easy to recommend.
That said, based on what we've seen from recent leaks, you may want to hold off on buying the 3a. Google may release the Pixel 4a, the 3a's successor, sometime in the next month or two. What's more, the 4a will likely include several major upgrades over the company's current budget champ, including a faster processor, more RAM and a screen with less prominent display bezels. Unless you desperately need a new phone, it may be best to wait, particularly since the 4a is likely to start at around a modest $400.