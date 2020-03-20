Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: picture alliance via Getty Images

Waymo suspends all services until at least April 7th

It planned to keep fully driverless rides going, but they're now on hold too.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

picture alliance via Getty Images

Waymo put most of its services on hold earlier this week, except for fully driverless rides in Phoenix and some testing, to slow the spread of COVID-19. Just a few days later, the Alphabet company has opted to suspend all of its services until April 7th at the very least.

This is "a temporary measure to keep our riders, trained drivers, and the entire Waymo team safe," the company said. Waymo will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation to determine when it's safe to kickstart its ride services again.

The company noted it will help its partners pay staff who had been scheduled to work on Waymo projects if they "if they have symptoms of COVID-19, can't come into work because they're quarantined, or if our service is suspended." It'll provide updates and tell customers when they can request one of its cars again via a help page, email and the Waymo app.

Via: VentureBeat
Source: Waymo
In this article: alphabet, coronavirus, covid-19, driverless, google, medicine, thebuyersguide, tomorrow, transportation, waymo
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Apple MacBook Air (2020) first look: Buy it for the keyboard

Apple MacBook Air (2020) first look: Buy it for the keyboard

View
Amazon is cutting Prime Video streaming bitrates in Europe

Amazon is cutting Prime Video streaming bitrates in Europe

View
Pixar's 'Onward' hits Disney+ on April 3rd amid theater closures

Pixar's 'Onward' hits Disney+ on April 3rd amid theater closures

View
SpaceX lost another Falcon booster to the sea

SpaceX lost another Falcon booster to the sea

View
'Half-Life: Alyx' is proof Valve answers to no one

'Half-Life: Alyx' is proof Valve answers to no one

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr