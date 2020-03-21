Latest in Gear

Image credit: Segway

Get Segway's Kickscooter Max for $100 off, plus a $100 gift card

The folding electric scooter could be crucial to getting around.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Segway

You need to stay at home most of the time these days, but what if you don't have a car and need to travel across town? Thankfully, there are options to keep your social distancing intact without hopping on a bike. Wellbots is offering Segway's Ninebot Kickscooter Max for $700 ($100 off the usual price) plus a $100 Visa gift card if you use the code ENGADGETRIDE. You won't get the gift card in the box -- instead, you can either wait for an email from Segway with instructions on how to redeem the card or visit a special redemption site and input your information to redeem it. Still, that could be helpful for getting a helmet and other accessories to go with the folding electric scooter.

The deal will only continue as long as supplies last, so you'll want to act quickly if you're in the market. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for the scooter, but the combination of the upfront discount with the gift card makes it a better deal than usual.

It's easy to be skeptical of scooters, especially if you've used not-so-sturdy examples from rental services. However, the Kickscooter Max does address some of those concerns. It has a claimed 40.4-mile range, or enough to take you into town and back without worrying about your battery. It can handle 20 percent inclines, and its IPX5 rating should help you get home even in a downpour. And importantly, it has self-healing tires to keep you going in the event of a puncture. In other words, this should be a scooter you can depend on at a time when recharge points and repair centers may be hard to find.

Buy Segway Kickscooter Max on Wellbots - $700
Source: Wellbots
In this article: commerce, electric scooter, engadgetdeals, gear, kickscooter max, ninebot, ninebot kickscooter max, scooter, segway, thebuyersguide, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

NASA accepts applications for astronauts for the first time in four years

NASA accepts applications for astronauts for the first time in four years

View
The Morning After: First impressions of the new MacBook Air

The Morning After: First impressions of the new MacBook Air

View
Apple MacBook Air (2020) first look: Buy it for the keyboard

Apple MacBook Air (2020) first look: Buy it for the keyboard

View
F1 drivers will compete in a virtual grand prix series

F1 drivers will compete in a virtual grand prix series

View
SpaceX lost another Falcon booster to the sea

SpaceX lost another Falcon booster to the sea

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr