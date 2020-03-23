Court rejects Trump's ongoing fight to block critics on Twitter

It's not clear how Trump's team will respond. He may face stiff odds if he tries to take the case to the Supreme Court, though, as Judge Parker cited Supreme Court examples when rejecting Trump's request for a review.

The denial will likely have implications across the aisle when Democrat House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ran into similar trouble. The appeals court decision will still allow blocking users for harassment and threats, but it may force politicians to think very carefully about how they use their personal accounts. Like it or not, they may have to accept angry people in their mentions.