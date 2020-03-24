Latest in Gear

Xiaomi's Redmi K30 Pro touts flagship specs at a mid-range price

It features a Snapdragon 865 processor and 64-megapixel camera for $425.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Xiaomi

Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi K30 Pro that offers a lot of power for the money -- but only in China, so far. A sequel to the K20 Pro (aka the Mi 9T Pro in Europe), the K30 Pro packs a Snapdragon 865 processor with built-in 5G support, along with a circular, quad-camera array and pop-up 20-megapixel selfie camera.

The camera array features a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel depth-of-field and a 5-megapixel telephoto camera. Xiaomi is also offering a K30 Pro Zoom version with 8GB of RAM and a longer, 30x hybrid zoom.

Other features include 6GB of RAM (LPDDR5 on most models), up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, 8K video recording on the main camera, a 4,700mAh battery with 33W USB-C fast charging (a full charge takes 63 minutes), IP53 water resistance and a new haptic feedback system. It also has a 6.7-inch 1080p 60Hz OLED display, WiFi6 and Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and a rear light sensor to improve automatic brightness performance.

The K30 Pro launches in China and should come to India later on. A version (possibly the Mi 10T) could also appear in Europe. It starts at 2,999 yuan ($425) with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and goes up to 3,999 yuan ($565) for the K30 Pro Zoom with 8GB of RAM and 265GB of storage -- quite a bargain next to comparable flagships from Samsung and other brands.

In this article: 5G, 64 megapixel, gear, K30 Pro, mobile, Redmi K30 Pro, Snapdragon 865, Xiaomi
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
