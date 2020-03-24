Xiaomi's Redmi K30 Pro touts flagship specs at a mid-range price

The camera array features a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel depth-of-field and a 5-megapixel telephoto camera. Xiaomi is also offering a K30 Pro Zoom version with 8GB of RAM and a longer, 30x hybrid zoom.

Other features include 6GB of RAM (LPDDR5 on most models), up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, 8K video recording on the main camera, a 4,700mAh battery with 33W USB-C fast charging (a full charge takes 63 minutes), IP53 water resistance and a new haptic feedback system. It also has a 6.7-inch 1080p 60Hz OLED display, WiFi6 and Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and a rear light sensor to improve automatic brightness performance.

The K30 Pro launches in China and should come to India later on. A version (possibly the Mi 10T) could also appear in Europe. It starts at 2,999 yuan ($425) with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and goes up to 3,999 yuan ($565) for the K30 Pro Zoom with 8GB of RAM and 265GB of storage -- quite a bargain next to comparable flagships from Samsung and other brands.