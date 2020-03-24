Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Yelp adds a GoFundMe donation button for struggling businesses

It has teamed up with GoFundMe to help businesses affected by COVID-19.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

rvolkan via Getty Images

Yelp is hoping to help struggling business stay afloat while COVID-19 restrictions are in place by teaming up with GoFundMe. Since a lot of businesses have to shut down unless they're classified as "essential retail," the two companies are making it easier for them receive direct donations from loyal patrons and people in their community who may want to help. Yelp pages for restaurants, nightlife, beauty and fitness, as well as active life businesses can now display GoFundMe fundraisers. Eligible business' pages will show a Donate button right on their profile.

Since the feature has the potential to be abused, businesses need to have five or fewer locations in order to use it. The Donate icon will start showing up on Yelp pages for some of the hardest hit areas starting today, but the feature will be available to more eligible businesses nationwide over the next couple of days. Yelp and GoFundMe also pledged to match up to $1 million in donations, with more companies promising to match even more donations in the coming week.

Other tech companies taking steps to combat COVID-19 and to help people affected by the outbreak include Amazon, which teamed up with the Gates Foundation to deliver and pick up at-home COVID-19 testing kits as part of a trial. GrubHub recently waived commission fees for independent restaurants nationwide, while Facebook pledged $100 million to small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

In this article: coronavirus, covid-19, gear, GoFundMe, internet, Yelp
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The next Mars rover will be named 'Perseverance'

The next Mars rover will be named 'Perseverance'

View
T-Mobile launches its $15 5G plan ahead of the Sprint merger

T-Mobile launches its $15 5G plan ahead of the Sprint merger

View
Explore Mars with a 1.8-billion-pixel panorama from the Curiosity rover

Explore Mars with a 1.8-billion-pixel panorama from the Curiosity rover

View
NASA wants students' help designing tech for the Moon and Mars

NASA wants students' help designing tech for the Moon and Mars

View
ER docs don smart rings to better predict COVID-19 infections

ER docs don smart rings to better predict COVID-19 infections

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr