Yelp adds a GoFundMe donation button for struggling businesses

Since the feature has the potential to be abused, businesses need to have five or fewer locations in order to use it. The Donate icon will start showing up on Yelp pages for some of the hardest hit areas starting today, but the feature will be available to more eligible businesses nationwide over the next couple of days. Yelp and GoFundMe also pledged to match up to $1 million in donations, with more companies promising to match even more donations in the coming week.

Other tech companies taking steps to combat COVID-19 and to help people affected by the outbreak include Amazon, which teamed up with the Gates Foundation to deliver and pick up at-home COVID-19 testing kits as part of a trial. GrubHub recently waived commission fees for independent restaurants nationwide, while Facebook pledged $100 million to small businesses impacted by the pandemic.