'Below' arrives on PS4 on April 7th with an easier exploration mode

Kris Piotrowski, creative director at developer Capybara Games, detailed some of the changes explore mode makes to the game over on the PlayStation Blog. To start, you won't have to deal with the game's hunger and thirst mechanics. Explore mode also removes one-hit kills, and you'll always have a permanent checkpoint to return to should your character die. All three tweaks should help address a lot of the tedium that kept some people from enjoying Below's mysterious and atmospheric world. If you already own the game on PC or Xbox One, you'll get access to the new mode as part of a free update.

When Capy first announced it was releasing Below on PS4, the studio said explore mode came out of listening to player feedback. "As time passed, one thing became resoundingly clear: people loved the brooding tone and melancholic atmosphere of the Isle, and we wanted to provide a way for players to experience that world without necessarily having to overcome the brutal test of endurance required to fully experience the world of Below."

With those changes in tow, Below may finally get its time in the sun.