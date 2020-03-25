While we knew it was coming to PlayStation 4 this spring, we now have an exact release date for Below. The one-time Xbox One exclusive will launch on Sony's console on April 7th. And when it arrives on PS4, Below will include a new optional "explore" mode that addresses some of the difficulty issues that stopped the game from finding a bigger audience when it first came out.
'Below' arrives on PS4 on April 7th with an easier exploration mode
You'll be able to check out the new mode on Xbox One and PC as well.
Sponsored Links
When Capy first announced it was releasing Below on PS4, the studio said explore mode came out of listening to player feedback. "As time passed, one thing became resoundingly clear: people loved the brooding tone and melancholic atmosphere of the Isle, and we wanted to provide a way for players to experience that world without necessarily having to overcome the brutal test of endurance required to fully experience the world of Below."
With those changes in tow, Below may finally get its time in the sun.