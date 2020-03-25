Google Podcasts app comes to iOS as part of a larger redesign

The revamped layout is divided into Home, Explore and Activity sections. Home (pictured at center) gives you quick access to your subscribed shows. When you pick an episode, you'll now see people and subjects referenced in that podcast, and tapping those will take you to a Google search to learn more. The Explore tab (left) helps you find shows both based on categories, popularity and personal recommendations. Activity, meanwhile, displays your listening history, queue and automatic downloads.

You can use the iOS and web versions today. The refreshed Android app is still rolling out and should reach all users this week. Google Podcasts may be a tougher sell on iOS when you already have a built-in podcast app (not to mention popular alternatives like Overcast), but it could scratch the itch if you regularly use multiple platforms and want to be sure your episodes are always available.