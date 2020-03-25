Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Plex makes live TV free for three months

You'll just need an antenna to watch through the app.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Plex

Plex is joining the chorus of companies handing out freebies to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. The media app makers are offering their Live TV feature free to all users for three months through June 30th. You'll still need a tuner and an over-the-air antenna, but you won't need a Plex Pass to watch channels through any of the company's apps.

There are some catches. The free access doesn't include DVR functionality. You'll also only receive guide data for 48 hours of programming versus the two weeks of a Plex Pass subscriber. This is as much about pitching subscriptions as it is supporting the community. Nonetheless, it might be appreciated if you've run out of on-demand shows to watch while you're stuck at home.

In this article: av, coronavirus, covid-19, gear, internet, live tv, ota, over the air, plex, services, streaming, television, tv
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

An enterprise SSD flaw will brick hardware after exactly 40,000 hours

An enterprise SSD flaw will brick hardware after exactly 40,000 hours

View
Plex makes live TV free for three months

Plex makes live TV free for three months

View
'GTA Online' gets competitive F1 racing today

'GTA Online' gets competitive F1 racing today

View
A hacker stole and leaked the Xbox Series X graphics source code

A hacker stole and leaked the Xbox Series X graphics source code

View
Citroën's new EV is a tiny two-seater that only costs $22 a month

Citroën's new EV is a tiny two-seater that only costs $22 a month

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr