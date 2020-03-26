Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Google resumes Chrome updates on a modified schedule

Chrome 83 will include all the features 82 was supposed to have.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
37m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Halil Sagirkaya / Anadolu Agency

Google is ready to restore some semblance of normalcy to its browser release strategy after pausing Chrome updates to adjust to the work-from-home realities of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is resuming releases for Chrome and Chrome OS on an altered schedule. Security fixes and other crucial patches will come back to Stable releases next week, with Chrome 81 arriving the week of April 7th. Google is still skipping Chrome 82, but Chrome 83 is now due to arrive three weeks earlier than planned, in mid-May -- it'll include all the work from version 82.

The team isn't yet ready to commit to a schedule for Chrome 84, instead promising a "future update" on the release. Version 83 is moving to the Dev channel this week.

This is good news if you were concerned that Google might have to hold off on important fixes or let Chrome's features languish. At the same time, it's clear that it may take a while for a vaguely familiar schedule to resume no matter how quickly Google can resume business as usual.

In this article: android, browser, chrome, chrome os, coronavirus, covid-19, gear, google, internet, ios, linux, mac, personal computing, personalcomputing, software, web, windows
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Nintendo had a surprise Direct Mini today, here's what you missed

Nintendo had a surprise Direct Mini today, here's what you missed

View
US Space Force will send its first satellite into space today

US Space Force will send its first satellite into space today

View
Plex makes live TV free for three months

Plex makes live TV free for three months

View
Apple iPad Pro 12.9 review: The rest is yet to come

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 review: The rest is yet to come

View
An enterprise SSD flaw will brick hardware after exactly 40,000 hours

An enterprise SSD flaw will brick hardware after exactly 40,000 hours

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr