Google resumes Chrome updates on a modified schedule

The team isn't yet ready to commit to a schedule for Chrome 84, instead promising a "future update" on the release. Version 83 is moving to the Dev channel this week.

This is good news if you were concerned that Google might have to hold off on important fixes or let Chrome's features languish. At the same time, it's clear that it may take a while for a vaguely familiar schedule to resume no matter how quickly Google can resume business as usual.