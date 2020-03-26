Google lets businesses mark locations as 'temporarily closed'

Google My Business users can go to "Close this business on Google" in the menu to find the new feature. As SearchEngineLand notes, that section now shows three options: "Mark as temporarily closed," "Mark as permanently closed" and "Remove Listing." Prior to launching the capability, Google only relied on information from governments and other authoritative sources.

Of course, the feature's usefulness still depends on whether businesses take the time to update their status. Google previously said, however, that it's using an AI technology where possible to ask businesses to confirm and update their operating hours.