Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Google lets businesses mark locations as 'temporarily closed'

It will help consumers find open businesses on Search and Maps.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
30m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Gwengoat via Getty Images

When Sundar Pichai revealed Google's initial responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, he promised to give business owners a quick way to mark themselves as "temporarily closed." That way, people can look up which local shops are open and what hours they're operating, so they don't have to wander outside longer than they should. Now, the tech giant has finally published instructions on how businesses can update their profiles and mark themselves as "temporarily closed" on Maps and Search.

Google My Business users can go to "Close this business on Google" in the menu to find the new feature. As SearchEngineLand notes, that section now shows three options: "Mark as temporarily closed," "Mark as permanently closed" and "Remove Listing." Prior to launching the capability, Google only relied on information from governments and other authoritative sources.

Of course, the feature's usefulness still depends on whether businesses take the time to update their status. Google previously said, however, that it's using an AI technology where possible to ask businesses to confirm and update their operating hours.

In this article: coronavirus, covid-19, gear, google, Google Maps, internet, Search
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

An enterprise SSD flaw will brick hardware after exactly 40,000 hours

An enterprise SSD flaw will brick hardware after exactly 40,000 hours

View
Plex makes live TV free for three months

Plex makes live TV free for three months

View
'GTA Online' gets competitive F1 racing today

'GTA Online' gets competitive F1 racing today

View
A hacker stole and leaked the Xbox Series X graphics source code

A hacker stole and leaked the Xbox Series X graphics source code

View
Citroën's new EV is a tiny two-seater that only costs $22 a month

Citroën's new EV is a tiny two-seater that only costs $22 a month

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr