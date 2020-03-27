The first ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ update aims to even the playing field

Warzone players used to pay $6,000 in in-game cash -- which is obtained by looting enemies -- for a loadout. Less experienced gamers have far less of a chance of having enough funds for a loadout, which made the game noticeably unbalanced. Warzone also allows those who have played 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to bring their hard-earned weapons with them, making it even more difficult for new players to stay competitive. The patch raises the price to $8,500, and will hopefully make custom weapon selections more of a reward than a standard part of the game.

Another tweak nerfs the game's shotgun, which previously could cause a one-hit-kill if fired at close range. The update will make it harder for shotgun users to go on killing sprees. Players who purchase special ammo can still achieve one-hit-kills with the shotgun, though. Rage quitters will hopefully cause fewer headaches, too -- the game will count certain quits as kills.

Call of Duty: Warzone is only a few weeks old, so it's encouraging to see Infinity Ward taking care of players' gripes so quickly. Hopefully the changes help make the game more enjoyable to newcomers without turning off long-time Modern Warfare players.