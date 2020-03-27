This week's best deals: Sony headphones, Surface Pro 7 and more

Surface Pro 7 bundle

You can still get a good discount on the Surface Pro 7 from Microsoft. A model with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage bundled with a Type Cover is just $822. Typically, Microsoft sells these items separately, with the Type Cover alone going for $150 and the Surface starting at $899. This updated 2-in-1 finally includes USB-C ports and the Type Cover remains one of the best keyboard covers you can get. The bundle was $800 earlier this week, but the current $822 sale price remains good deal.

Google Nest Hub Max

Home Depot still has a sale that drops the price of the Google Nest Hub Max to $200. While the $180 sale price from earlier this week has expired, the current sale price is worth considering. The Nest Hub Max is one of our favorite smart displays as it wears different hats depending on your needs. You can use it as a small TV to stream content like recipe videos, as a speaker to play music, as a camera for video calls and as your main at-home Google Assistant device.

Native Instruments plug-ins

You can still snag Native Instrument's Analog Dreams software for free, which is a great deal considering it normally costs $50. This software synth can help you create your own versions of 80s pop hits at home. To use Analog Dreams, you'll first need Native Access and Kontakt Player -- both of which are part of the free Komplete Start bundle. After that, you'll be able to claim and download your free copy of Analog Dreams.

New deal additions

Master & Dynamic WFH sale

Master & Dynamic extended its work-from-home sale, an event that cuts up to 50 percent off some of its popular headphones and speakers. The company is known for making high-quality, albeit expensive, audio devices, so now's a good time to snag an item on your wishlist while it's more affordable than usual. Use the code WFH50 to save on select products -- the sale ends Sunday, March 29.

Tidal Premium 4-month trial

Audio streaming company Tidal has a sale going on that gives new Tidal Premium subscribers 4 months of service for $4. Premium normally costs $10 per month, so this is a good deal if you wanted to check out Tidal for the first time. Just keep in mind that Tidal Premium includes high-quality audio streaming, but it does not include lossless audio streaming. That feature is reserved for Tidal HiFi subscribers, and that membership still costs $20 per month.

Samsung Galaxy Buds

B&H Photo has Samsung's Galaxy Buds for $80, which is $50 less than their normal price of $130. We've seen the Galaxy Buds go down to $100 before, but this $80 sale price makes them an even better buy. We gave them a score of 69 for their reliable battery life and strong connectivity, but we did have reservations about their touch controls and mic quality. Nevertheless, these are solid earbuds that are a good alternative to the updated $150 Galaxy Buds+ if you have a tight budget.