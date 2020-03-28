Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Amazon offers warehouse workers higher pay to handle Prime Now groceries

It's focusing on the essentials as it deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Amazon's focus on essentials during the COVID-19 pandemic has led it to offer special incentives to workers. Reuters has learned that Amazon is offering warehouse workers a $2 raise to $19 per hour if they're willing to pick and pack Whole Foods groceries for Prime Now. The company has already outlined plans to hire 100,000 workers to keep up with demand, but that clearly isn't enough in the very near term.

A spokesperson described the hikes as "temporary opportunities" meant to reflect a "significant increase" in grocery orders. It wasn't clear when Amazon expected the pay offer to come to an end.

It won't be surprising if this lasts for a while, regardless of how long the coronavirus outbreak continues. Amazon is already dealing with grocery shortages and problems setting delivery windows. If Amazon doesn't adjust for demand, it won't just hurt the company's business -- it could lead to trouble for customers who may be forced to go outside and risk infection if they can't have groceries delivered.

In this article: amazon, coronavirus, covid-19, e-commerce, food, food and drink, food-and-drink, foodanddrink, gear, groceries, internet, prime now, shipping, shopping, whole foods
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Roku is giving away 30 days of premium video

Roku is giving away 30 days of premium video

View
The first ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ update aims to even the playing field

The first ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ update aims to even the playing field

View
Comcast, Verizon make some on-demand viewing free

Comcast, Verizon make some on-demand viewing free

View
Sony will limit PlayStation download speeds in the US

Sony will limit PlayStation download speeds in the US

View
Amazon offers warehouse workers higher pay to handle Prime Now groceries

Amazon offers warehouse workers higher pay to handle Prime Now groceries

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr