US officials use mobile ad location data to study how COVID-19 spreads

The goal is reportedly to create a portal with location data for up to 500 American cities, one tipster said. The CDC is understood to be getting data through a COVID-19 Mobility Data Network project coordinated by experts at Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Princeton and other schools.

Neither the CDC nor the White House has responded to requests for comment.

This could be helpful for authorities looking where to take action next, such as discouraging people from visiting parks or finding businesses that aren't complying with shelter-in-place orders. At the same time, there are clear privacy concerns. While the data shouldn't identify anyone, there are concerns it could still be abused. The rush to defend against COVID-19 may have unintended consequences if the data is mishandled, especially if it sticks around once the pandemic is over.