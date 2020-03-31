Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Apple buys Dark Sky weather app

The Android and Wear OS apps will shut down on July 1st.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
31m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Dark Sky/Apple

Apple has bought weather app Dark Sky, which is highly regarded for its radar maps and accuracy of its hyperlocal, by-the-minute weather predictions. It'll still be available on the iOS App Store, as you might expect, but the Android and Wear OS versions will shut down on July 1st. You'll no longer be able to download the app on those platforms, and people who are still subscribed to the service when Dark Sky pulls the plug will receive a refund.

Dark Sky's forecasts, maps and embeds will keep working on the web until July 1st. The website will stay online after then "in support of API and iOS App customers." As for the API, it'll remain active until the end of next year, but Dark Sky won't let anyone else sign up.

"Our goal has always been to provide the world with the best weather information possible, to help as many people as we can stay dry and safe, and to do so in a way that respects your privacy," the Dark Sky team wrote in a blog post. "There is no better place to accomplish these goals than at Apple. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to reach far more people, with far more impact, than we ever could alone."

It seems likely Apple will use Dark Sky's know how to bolster its own Weather app. Apple has used data from Yahoo (which is owned by Engadget's parent company Verizon) and The Weather Channel to power the app over the years.

In this article: android, apple, dark sky, darksky, gear, ios, mobile, services, wear os, wearos, weather, weather app, weatherapp
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Accidental cross-play makes Star Wars 'Jedi Academy' a console bloodbath

Accidental cross-play makes Star Wars 'Jedi Academy' a console bloodbath

View
Apple MacBook Air review (2020): A return to form

Apple MacBook Air review (2020): A return to form

View
FCC will require phone carriers to authenticate calls by June 2021

FCC will require phone carriers to authenticate calls by June 2021

View
Two more astronauts join SpaceX's first crewed mission to the ISS

Two more astronauts join SpaceX's first crewed mission to the ISS

View
Apex's electric supercar includes an AR race coach and partial self-driving

Apex's electric supercar includes an AR race coach and partial self-driving

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr