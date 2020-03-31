Google and Microsoft are working to make web forms more touch-friendly

The old design's tap target is too small and may be hard to hit on a phone or tablet, because it wasn't created with touchscreen devices in mind. To improve user experience, the companies made the tap targets bigger and added support for swiping and inertia when scrolling.

Old vs. New

They also gave form controls a more modern look, redesigning them so that they'd appear like part of a matched set when used together. That means gradients are replaced with more flat and simple design elements inspired by newer user interfaces.

Old vs. New

These changes are now out for Edge on Windows and may roll out as part of Google's experimental features for Chrome 81.