Volvo's app-based Valet maintenance service launches across the US

Customers who use the service only need to wait for an employee to pick up their car and to drop off a loaner vehicle if they need one. They'll be able to track their vehicle's journey and its arrival through the Valet app, and they'll also get a notification when it arrives at the workshop. And after everything's done, they'll be asked to arrange a time to return their Volvo and to pick up the loaner vehicle.

Seeing as the whole process could go with very minimal human interaction, it sounds like a great option for Volvo owners needing some work done while shelter-in-place orders are in effect due to the coronavirus outbreak. Volvo promises transparency by having retailer employees photograph the condition of both the customers' and the loaner vehicles at the point of handoff.

Anders Gustafsson, Volvo Car USA CEO, said in a statement:

"Volvo Valet gives owners the flexibility to service and maintain their vehicles in a way that works best for them. Volvo Valet has been very successful in pilot testing over the last year and it is now ready to serve our customers and retailers in this unprecedented time."

In the future, Valet will cover more than just pickup and delivery services for maintenance. The automaker plans to expand its offerings to include lease and purchase deliveries, as well as overnight test drives later this year.