Google's AI can replicate your photos in the style of iconic paintings

Art Transfer is a new feature in the Google Arts & Culture app that lets you apply the characteristics of well-known paintings to your photos, from the bold swirls of Vincent van Gogh to the surreal brushstrokes of Frida Kahlo. It's powered by an algorithmic model that doesn't just blend images or overlay your photo, but instead produces a unique recreation of the image inspired by the specific art style chosen. And it all happens right on your device -- no cloud involved.

To try it out, open the camera menu in the Google Arts & Culture app and choose "Art Transfer." Take or select a picture, then scroll through dozens of masterpieces to choose the art style you want to use. You can even use the scissors icon to select which bits of the image you want to apply the style to.