A sequel to beloved indie game 'Rogue Legacy' is in the works

If you're not familiar with Rogue Legacy, it was part of the first wave of modern indie roguelikes back in the early 2010s that included titles like Spelunky and FTL: Faster Than Light. They're games that combine permadeath -- once your character dies, that's it -- with procedurally generated levels. What was novel then has since become commonplace in the indie scene, with more recent games like Dead Cells, Darkest Dungeon and Moonlighter all leaning on the formula.

However, Rogue Legacy still feels fresh today thanks to smart design decisions. Each time your character dies in Rogue Legacy, you pick from one of three heirs -- each with their own particular traits -- to continue your quest. You also spend gold you find throughout the game to make subsequent runs easier, which gives Rogue Legacy a thoughtfully-crafted difficulty curve.

Cellar Door Games said it plans to share more details about Rogue Legacy 2 in the coming days, so we probably won't have to wait long to find out when we'll be able to play the game.