What at first seemed like a potential April Fool's joke has turned out to be real: almost seven years after the original came out, Cellar Door Games has confirmed it's working on a Rogue Legacy sequel. The indie studio didn't share a release date for Rogue Legacy 2, nor did it say anything about potential platforms. In fact, besides some screenshots showing off a lovely new art style, the only significant tidbit of information we got is that Judson Cowan and A Shell in the Pit will return to score the game's soundtrack.
A sequel to beloved indie game 'Rogue Legacy' is in the works
Sponsored Links
Your Legacy continues#RogueLegacy2 pic.twitter.com/uUGeLE9TPm— CellarDoorGames (@CellarDoorGames) April 2, 2020
If you're not familiar with Rogue Legacy, it was part of the first wave of modern indie roguelikes back in the early 2010s that included titles like Spelunky and FTL: Faster Than Light. They're games that combine permadeath -- once your character dies, that's it -- with procedurally generated levels. What was novel then has since become commonplace in the indie scene, with more recent games like Dead Cells, Darkest Dungeon and Moonlighter all leaning on the formula.
However, Rogue Legacy still feels fresh today thanks to smart design decisions. Each time your character dies in Rogue Legacy, you pick from one of three heirs -- each with their own particular traits -- to continue your quest. You also spend gold you find throughout the game to make subsequent runs easier, which gives Rogue Legacy a thoughtfully-crafted difficulty curve.
Cellar Door Games said it plans to share more details about Rogue Legacy 2 in the coming days, so we probably won't have to wait long to find out when we'll be able to play the game.