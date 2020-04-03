Latest in Entertainment

Image credit:

Tribeca Film Festival is bringing its VR films to Oculus headsets

You'll be able to watch 15 films from the Cinema360 category.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
59m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Engadget

Just like pretty much every other event for the foreseeable future, the Tribeca Film Festival isn't taking place as it normally would after organizers postponed it from April. However, the festival is joining SXSW in making some of its programming available online. Tribeca is already streaming a new short film per day, and there's more on the way.

Starting April 17th, you can check out Tribeca Immersive's Cinema360 programming via Oculus TV on Oculus Go and Oculus Quest. It features 15 VR films across a quartet of programs lasting between 30 and 40 minutes.

The jury and art award winners will be announced online between April 12th-26th, the period during which the main festival was scheduled to take place. You can also watch finalists from the Tribeca X Awards (which focus on filmmaker and brand collaborations) on the festival website starting today. Meanwhile, creatives can pitch their projects to industry executives through an online market.

In this article: av, entertainment, film, film festival, filmfestival, movies, oculus, oculus go, oculus quest, oculus tv, oculusgo, oculusquest, oculustv, streaming, tribeca, tribeca film festival, tribecafilmfestival
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google's COVID-19 reports show where people are obeying stay-at-home orders

Google's COVID-19 reports show where people are obeying stay-at-home orders

View
Disney+ will stop cropping old 'Simpsons' episodes in May

Disney+ will stop cropping old 'Simpsons' episodes in May

View
'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' multiplayer is free this weekend

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' multiplayer is free this weekend

View
Waymo’s fifth-generation Driver can peek around blind spots

Waymo’s fifth-generation Driver can peek around blind spots

View
Volkswagen confirms that its first crossover EV will be the ID.4

Volkswagen confirms that its first crossover EV will be the ID.4

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr