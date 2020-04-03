Tribeca Film Festival is bringing its VR films to Oculus headsets

Starting April 17th, you can check out Tribeca Immersive's Cinema360 programming via Oculus TV on Oculus Go and Oculus Quest. It features 15 VR films across a quartet of programs lasting between 30 and 40 minutes.

The jury and art award winners will be announced online between April 12th-26th, the period during which the main festival was scheduled to take place. You can also watch finalists from the Tribeca X Awards (which focus on filmmaker and brand collaborations) on the festival website starting today. Meanwhile, creatives can pitch their projects to industry executives through an online market.