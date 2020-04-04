Google will make announcements related to the coronavirus pandemic a lot more visible within Search results. The tech giant has introduced a way for websites to highlight special announcements, so that people can instantly see COVID-19-related information without even having to click through. At the moment, the feature is only accessible to health and government agency websites, which can use it for important updates like school closures or stay-at-home directives.
Google Search will highlight government's COVID-19 announcements
They'll show up as expandable text from within Search results.
A COVID-19 announcement will show up as a short summary that users can expand to show more details. Here's what it currently looks like, but take note that the format can change in the future:
The tech giant says it can't show special announcements for non-health and non-government websites yet. However, the feature is actively in development and could be expanded to include more sites. Google launched quite a few features after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 as a pandemic. It previously introduced a coronavirus search hub that pulls information about the disease from legitimate sources and also made it easier to find travel advisories when searching for specific destinations.