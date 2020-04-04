Google Search will highlight government's COVID-19 announcements

A COVID-19 announcement will show up as a short summary that users can expand to show more details. Here's what it currently looks like, but take note that the format can change in the future:

The tech giant says it can't show special announcements for non-health and non-government websites yet. However, the feature is actively in development and could be expanded to include more sites. Google launched quite a few features after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 as a pandemic. It previously introduced a coronavirus search hub that pulls information about the disease from legitimate sources and also made it easier to find travel advisories when searching for specific destinations.