ABC News Live starts streaming on Android TV and Fire TV

Accordingly, you can expect the redesign to reach the Apple TV and Roku apps in mid-April. And if you prefer local news, eight ABC-owned TV stations in major markets will have native apps for Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku devices. Los Angeles' KABC-TV will be the first to launch its app, debuting in early April, while stations in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and San Francisco should have their own apps in place later in the month.