ABC News Live starts streaming on Android TV and Fire TV

You can also expected revamped apps for Apple TV and Roku devices.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
ABC

ABC is expanding access to its live news app right at a moment when as-it-happens updates are particularly vital. The broadcaster has released versions of its ABC News Live app for Android TV sets and Fire TV, giving many more people access to its mix of anchored news, on-demand clips and documentaries. The additional apps are part of a redesign that includes breaking news alerts, an updated programming guide and an overall fresher interface.

Accordingly, you can expect the redesign to reach the Apple TV and Roku apps in mid-April. And if you prefer local news, eight ABC-owned TV stations in major markets will have native apps for Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku devices. Los Angeles' KABC-TV will be the first to launch its app, debuting in early April, while stations in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and San Francisco should have their own apps in place later in the month.

