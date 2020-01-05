Latest in Gear

Image credit: Hatch
Hatch made a smart sleep light to help adults rest better

Restore offers a reading light, sleep sounds and a sunrise alarm.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Home
Hatch

Hatch, which is perhaps best known for its baby-focused products, is turning its attention to grown-ups. It made a smart sleep light called Restore, with the aim of helping people drift off more easily and get a better night's rest.

It's pegging the device as an all-in-one sleep system. Features include a reading lamp with reduced blue light, soothing sounds (like white noise, wind and water) and a light-based alarm that mimics the sunrise. You can personalize your Restore sleep routine through a mobile app or on the device itself.

In real life, it has a similar aesthetic to Google's Nest Home devices, with a fabric cover surrounding the light-up dome. The dome can cycle through colors and gets plenty bright enough when you either need it as a reading light source, or simply a very strong visual wake-up call.

Restore will go on sale sometime in the early part of this year through Hatch's website. The company hasn't revealed pricing details as yet.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

