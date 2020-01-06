ASUS' Zephyrus G14 squeezes RTX graphics into a 14-inch notebook

The Zephyrus G14 includes Ryzen 7 processors instead of Intel chips, which is a strange sight alongside an NVIDIA GPU. The laptop can even be configured with custom 8-core Ryzen chip, which runs a bit slower than the standard version to fit into its slim case. As for the screen, you can choose from a 1080p 120Hz panel, or a 1,440p panel at 60Hz.

The G14 also supports AMD's FreeSync technology, which synchronizes the framerate and refresh rate. Ironically enough, the integrated Radeon graphics in the Ryzen CPU also helps the NVIDIA GPU work with FreeSync. Basically, you'll get a similar experience to NVIDIA's G-SYNC technology, without the cost of adding that in.

If you're looking for a slightly bigger screen, and don't mind a heavier laptop, there's also the new Zephyrus G15. It weighs 4.6 pounds, but it can also fit in a much zippier 240Hz 1080p display. It's impressive, but also fairly typical with what we've seen from similarly sized gaming notebooks over the last year.

There's no pricing or availability for the Zephyrus G14 and G15 yet, but we'd expect to see them within the coming months.