Image credit: Engadget
The Atmōs is an air filter for your face, if you can bear the bulk

Extra clean air comes at a price.
Chris Ip, @chrisiptw
1h ago in Green
Aō Air's head of US Mikal Peveto wearing the Atmos mask Engadget

To make an ideal personal air filter, says Mikal Peveto, you'd need a seal around your face. The head of US for Aō Air is presenting an alternative at CES: the Atmōs. It's a mask that uses small fans to create a high pressure pocket of clean air at the front of a mask that you breathe from, no seal necessary.

The transparent device goes over your mouth, with air drawn in just below your ears, where there are also sensors that measure one's respiration rate. The goal is to take it to consumers -- tonight, in fact. It'll be available for pre-order overnight for $350, shipping in July this year.

Peveto told Engadget the company was targeting regular consumers to wear outdoors when they're away from their home or office filtration systems.

ao air atmos

But we can't ignore the obvious bulk. It's 256g hunk of plastic, fans and sensors on their face. When Engadget's editor-in-chief Dana Wollman tried Atmōs, she found it heavy and noted that it pinched her nose.

While Peveto described how low-tech masks can be a normal part of life in certain cities in Asia, especially those with poor air quality, he seemed optimistic they'd be receptive to the size of the device. Aō Air has plans to shrink the mask down, and consider the size of the original iPod, Peveto said. "It's 50 times better [than a regular mask]. Think about the first generation of anything."

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: ao air, Atmos, ces2020, gear, green
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company.
