Hisense unveils a $5,000 short throw laser projector

The projector can display a 100-inch image and comes with embedded speakers and Android TV with over 5,000 apps and games. However, it's a full year behind Optoma's P1 Cinemax ultra short throw laser projector and a lot more expensive too, at $5,000 compared to $3,000. It'll arrive in April.

Hisense will also show off the R8F ULED 4K Roku TVs announced in November 2019. Those models feature a ULED image that's a quantum dot answer to OLED, complete with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. Those models cost $500 and $700 for the 55- and 65-inch models, and are now available at Walmart.com. The company also has a cheaper LCD Roku models in the R6E3 series starting at $228 for the 43-inch model and going up to $798 for the 75-incher.

Hisense bragged that it's now the number six TV manufacturer in the US, and it's easy to see why based on the prices. For instance, it now has an 85-inch TV in the H65G series that costs just $1,500, compared to multi-thousands for the same size with other brands.

Also of note are its H9G and H8G quantum dot models with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos tech built in. The H9G also has a Google Assistant and a few extra features, so it costs a bit more at $700 and $1,000 for the 55- and 65-inch models, with shipping in April. The H8G series, meanwhile, arrives in March and starts at $400 for the 50-inch TV and goes up to $1,400 for the 75-inch TV.

It's a funny thing to brag about being a solid number five, but we'll give Hisense credit for one thing. It's at least told us how much the TVs will cost, and is shipping them shortly after CES 2020 while it still has some buzz. Most other manufacturers don't reveal the price at CES, and by the time the TVs ship, we've often forgotten all about them.