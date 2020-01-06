Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco / Engadget
Lenovo teams with Ducati on a racing-inspired Windows 10 laptop

It even makes engine noises when you turn it on!
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Chris Velazco / Engadget

Used to be that you'd have to hunch around coffee shops in your racing leathers to show off that, yeah, you ride a motorcycle, it's pretty sweet. Thankfully those days have come to an end thanks to a collaboration between Lenovo and Ducati. The unlikely pair has teamed up to develop a limited-edition Windows 10 laptop: the Ducati 5. Now you simply have to pull out your laptop to let everyone know you're insufferable.

But this laptop is more than your run-of-the-mill workbook with some motorcycle branding splashed across the lid (though it does have that too).

"The colors chosen for the notebook come from one of the Panigale street bikes, but it's the naked frame structure of the Ducati Monster that surrounds our bottom air intake vent," Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group's Vice President of Design, Brian Leonard, explained in a statement. "Sports exhausts on Ducati bikes have a hexagon 'honeycomb' shape vs. the circular hole shape customary to our air vents so we customized them to match. We added a pop of red inside the power well for a more punch-up look under the hinge. Fans will spot the special stitching pattern on the sleeve that matches the detailing on Ducati's bike seats"

With a production run of just 12,000 units, the Ducati 5 is quite the peppy machine. It features a 14-inch HD display able to produce up to 300 nits of brightness, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, WiFi 6 connectivity, a full terabyte of SSD hard drive space, and multiple USB-C ports. It even logs you in quickly thanks to an integrated fingerprint reader and Windows Hello functionality. The Ducati 5 weighs just under 3.5 pounds and will retail for €899.00 (~$1000 US) when it hits select markets in April.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: ces2020, ducati, gear, laptop, lenovo, personal computing, personalcomputing, windows10
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
