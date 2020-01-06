Latest in Gear

Image credit: OhMiBod
save
Save
share

OhMiBod's Nex 3 is a smart vibrating couples ring

Unlike its predecessors, the blueMotion Nex 3 is designed to be worn.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
28m ago in Wearables
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

OhMiBod

Perennial CES attendee OhMiBod is launching a Bluetooth-connected couples ring that promises a more enjoyable time with your chum. The blueMotion Nex 3 is, unlike the previous Nex devices, designed to be worn as an actual ring, increasing pleasure during couple's play. Like its predecessors, however, it'll offer the ability to vibrate in tune with the music that you're playing on your smartphone.

This is also the first Nex device to be coated in Velvet Wave, the company's name for the new cushioned, ridged silicone on the outside of the body. It'll last somewhere between one and a half to two hours on a single charge of its internal battery, too. The OhMiBod blueMotion Nex 3 will be available at some point in March, costing $109.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: blueMotion, blueMotion Nex 3, CES, CES2020, Couples Ring, gear, Nex 3, OhMiBod, Vibration, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: CES 2020 started and there are 8K TVs everywhere

The Morning After: CES 2020 started and there are 8K TVs everywhere

View
Withings' new watch looks so nice you'll miss its best feature

Withings' new watch looks so nice you'll miss its best feature

View
The Lioness 2 vibrator adds AI-assisted orgasms to its feature set

The Lioness 2 vibrator adds AI-assisted orgasms to its feature set

View
New lithium-sulfur battery could let phones last five days between charges

New lithium-sulfur battery could let phones last five days between charges

View
Netflix wins just two Golden Globes despite receiving 34 nominations

Netflix wins just two Golden Globes despite receiving 34 nominations

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr