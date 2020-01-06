Panasonic introduces its first true wireless, noise-cancelling earbuds

The RZ-S500W and RZ-S300W promise "industry-leading noise cancellation." Both contain a MEMS microphone and a labyrinth structure meant to suppress wind noise and other external call interference. They're splash-proof (rated IPX4), and with a tap of a finger, users can switch between Ambient Sound mode, Noise Cancelling mode and Off. The free Panasonic Audio Connect App will offer additional controls, like custom sound preferences, battery alerts and tracking, in case the earbuds are lost or stolen.

Both the RZ-S500W and the Technics' EAH-AZ70W earbuds include Dual Hybrid Noise Cancelling Technology, which combines FeedForward Noise Cancelling (FF-NC), Feedback Noise Cancelling (FB-NC) and analog/digital processing. Together, those should minimize noise generated inside and outside the earcups for improved noise cancelling.

Like the RZ S500W and RZ S300W, the Technics EAH-AZ70W earbuds contain a MEMS microphone, tap controls to switch between sound modes and additional settings through the Panasonic Audio Connect App. They're splash-proof and offer six hours of continuous playback, 18 hours with the carrying case.

All of the earbuds will all be available in June 2020, but Panasonic has not yet revealed pricing details.