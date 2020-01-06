Tumblr's digital literacy campaign targets fake news and bullying

Tumblr is partnering with the UK nonprofit Ditch the Label, and their campaign will focus on six topics. Each topic will get a short explainer video, as well as an expert-guided discussion.

New year, new digital tools! 📱 We partnered with @DitchtheLabel to create six short videos to help you develop a healthy relationship with the Internet. Introducing our new digital literacy initiative: #WorldWideWhat! Click the link to learn more 👀 https://t.co/mtJCK3bpYJ pic.twitter.com/qUXW0kyDAg — Tumblr (@tumblr) January 6, 2020

"We recognize that toxicity and negativity happen everywhere online, even on Tumblr," the company said in a press release. "We are constantly striving to learn and utilize new ways to create a safe place for our communities."

While the videos are pretty basic, they could help educate some users. The campaign also suggests that Tumblr isn't dead under its new ownership, and like all other social media platforms, it's concerned with misinformation and toxic online behavior.