Image credit: Nicole Lee / Engadget
Don’t worry: Impossible Foods is already working on fake bacon

'We're definitely on track,' the CEO of the company told an audience at CES.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in Food and Drink
Impossible Foods CEO Pat Brown has revealed that his company is working on a plant-based version of bacon. Brown shared the tidbit during a Q&A session that followed the company's Impossible Pork announcement at CES, reports CNET.

"Of course we are," Brown said when he was asked if Impossible Foods is working on a faux bacon product. "In fact, we've already played around with it. We're not going to release a bacon product until we feel like anyone who is the most hardcore bacon worshiper thinks it's awesomely delicious. But we're definitely on track."

Unfortunately, he didn't say if bacon will be the company's next big release -- though he hinted that a type of seafood could be next. While we wait for Impossible Bacon, you'll be able to try out the company's pork product at select restaurants in 2020. Engadget's Nicole Lee got a chance to try the food ahead of CES and found that it looked and tasted a lot like the real thing.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

Source: CNET
