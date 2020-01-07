Watch Hyundai's CES 2020 press conference in seven minutes

Hyundai made good on its promise to show off its flying car concept at CES, but its press conference demonstrated exactly how it envisages integrating such a vehicle into everyday life. In what it calls "liberation from gridlock" and the "democratization of flight," Hyundai once again pointed at Uber as a vital ally in getting its flying cars into the skies. The rideshare platform wants to launch its Uber Air initiative in 2023, and Hyundai looks like it's got the goods to help it do exactly that.