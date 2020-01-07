Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Watch Hyundai's CES 2020 press conference in seven minutes

Flying taxis are on the horizon.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
38m ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Hyundai made good on its promise to show off its flying car concept at CES, but its press conference demonstrated exactly how it envisages integrating such a vehicle into everyday life. In what it calls "liberation from gridlock" and the "democratization of flight," Hyundai once again pointed at Uber as a vital ally in getting its flying cars into the skies. The rideshare platform wants to launch its Uber Air initiative in 2023, and Hyundai looks like it's got the goods to help it do exactly that.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: car, CES2020, flying, gear, Hyundai, taxi, tomorrow, transportation, Uber, Uber Air, vehicle
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Razer built a compact modular gaming PC around Intel's new NUC

Razer built a compact modular gaming PC around Intel's new NUC

View
Sunflower's $9,950 security drone can protect your home autonomously

Sunflower's $9,950 security drone can protect your home autonomously

View
Dirac claims its software can improve the sound of any headphones

Dirac claims its software can improve the sound of any headphones

View
TiVo's $50 Stream 4K dongle takes aim at cord-cutters in April

TiVo's $50 Stream 4K dongle takes aim at cord-cutters in April

View
Watch Sony's CES 2020 press conference in nine minutes

Watch Sony's CES 2020 press conference in nine minutes

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr