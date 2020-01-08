Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

A very Japanese virtual companion is being westernized

Goodbye Hikari, hello cruise ship concierge.
Chris Velazco, @chrisvelazco
38m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

When Gatebox revealed its... shall we say, culturally specific AI assistant a few years back, it drew its fair share of attention. How could it not? It looked for all the world like a blue-haired anime girl living in a glass tube, and it could be yours for the extremely reasonable price of $3,000. Now that 2020 is upon us, though, Gatebox's girl is getting a revamp for use outside Japan.

A company called Keyshare Innovation Group partnered with a New Zealand to essentially rebuild Gatebox's AI assistant from the ground up. Now, instead of an anime character, Keyshare's assistant can take the form of a more realistic woman in a sharp uniform, or a beefy, bald man in gym attire. Obviously, these potential models are geared toward very different situations -- the former would suitable for working as 24/7 concierges, and Keyshare (nearly) has contracts in place to install these AI assistants across a fleet of cruise ships by the end of the year.

The software isn't the only facet of the experience that's getting a revamp. While the original model relied on a projection tube to give Hikari a more pronounced sense of presence, the models Keyshare are working on use tablets mounted inside a similar, semi-circular glass chassis. The whole package is a little smaller as a result, but it retains the same slew of motion sensors and cameras to ensure these new virtual avatars can still convincingly interact with humans. Sure, it might not be quite as impactful as the original, but it seems a whole lot more practical for a company trying to get these things out into the wild fast.

I don't know if this "guy" has an official name, but he looks like a Chip. Chris Velazco/Engadget
Hikari wistfully looks on at her international cousin. Chris Velazco/Engadget

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: ai, ces2020, gatebox, gear, hikari, keyshare, personal computing, personalcomputing, virtual assistant
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Vote for the Best of CES 2020 People's Choice Awards!

Vote for the Best of CES 2020 People's Choice Awards!

View
Presenting the Best of CES 2020 finalists!

Presenting the Best of CES 2020 finalists!

View
Echelon made a more-affordable smart rowing machine

Echelon made a more-affordable smart rowing machine

View
V-Coptr Falcon is a bi-copter drone with a 50-minute flight time

V-Coptr Falcon is a bi-copter drone with a 50-minute flight time

View
Numark's DJ2GO2 Touch is made for aspiring DJs

Numark's DJ2GO2 Touch is made for aspiring DJs

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr