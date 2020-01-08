Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Jessica Conditt / Engadget
save
Save
share

The Arcadeo Gaming chair has 10 customizable zones of haptic feedback

Feel every boom, bang, blast and boop.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
34m ago in Home
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Jessica Conditt / Engadget

Arcadeo isn't messing around with its first connected gaming chair. The Arcadeo Gaming chair has 10 haptic transducers positioned along its spine and seat, plus a 16-core multiprocessor that takes multichannel audio and turns it into physical vibrations. The chair connects to a PC, TV or console via USB-C -- since the sensors are tuned to read audio, it works with any platform and any game (or Netflix binge session) instantly.

Once the chair is connected, its transducers react dynamically to on-screen noises, vibrating with gunshots, explosions and engine revs. There's also an app that lets users adjust each haptic point, customizing their responses for specific games and experiences.

I gave the chair a spin at CES; not only was the memory foam padding super plush, but the actual vibrations struck a solid balance between strength and subtlety. The transducers didn't shake me out of my seat, but they were obvious, rumbling away with each major event on the screen. There are two sizes of the Arcadeo Gaming chair, and the one at CES happens to be the larger model -- this meant I had to lean forward a little and my back didn't totally touch the rear during the entire demo. Still, the vibrations were obvious and added a wonderful layer of immersion to my headshots.

Arcadeo Gaming plans to launch its chair later this year, and it's eyeing a price of $800.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: arcadeo, arcadeo gaming chair, av, ces2020, entertainment, gaming, gaming chair, hands-on, home, personal computing, personalcomputing
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Yale Home aims to fend off porch pirates with its smart delivery box

Yale Home aims to fend off porch pirates with its smart delivery box

View
Apple is enlisting iPhone 11 owners to help sell Night mode

Apple is enlisting iPhone 11 owners to help sell Night mode

View
The Quasar home EV charger can power your car and your house

The Quasar home EV charger can power your car and your house

View
Quibi's secret weapon: Videos that work in portrait and landscape mode

Quibi's secret weapon: Videos that work in portrait and landscape mode

View
Samsung’s T7 Touch SSD can be locked with a fingerprint

Samsung’s T7 Touch SSD can be locked with a fingerprint

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr