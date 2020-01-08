Crock-Pot's latest slow cooker comes with Alexa voice control

Belkin has quietly unveiled a 6 quart Crock-Pot slow cooker with a new twist: you can control it with Amazon Alexa. Using the voice assistant, you can not only set cooking times and heat settings, but ask it to check the status of your meal, as well. Otherwise, it very much resembles Belkin's WeMo-enabled Crock-Pot cooker with a stainless steel finish and six-quart capacity that can fit a six-pound roast and serve up to seven people.
According to Belkin, it's easy to set up, as you just need to plug it in and your Alexa-enabled Echo or other device will detect it. It can then be controlled using the Alexa app on your mobile device. At that point, you can program cooking times anywhere from 30 minutes to 20 hours on high or low heat settings, and it'll automatically shift to "warm" once the time is up. You can also toggle through the heat settings directly by asking for low, high or warm.
There's not a lot of other info on Belkin's site like the price or availability. However, at launch, the Crock-Pot 6 WeMo slow cooker cost $130, and the Alexa-powered cooker is likely even more advanced, technology-wise.
