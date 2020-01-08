Crock-Pot's latest slow cooker comes with Alexa voice control

According to Belkin, it's easy to set up, as you just need to plug it in and your Alexa-enabled Echo or other device will detect it. It can then be controlled using the Alexa app on your mobile device. At that point, you can program cooking times anywhere from 30 minutes to 20 hours on high or low heat settings, and it'll automatically shift to "warm" once the time is up. You can also toggle through the heat settings directly by asking for low, high or warm.

There's not a lot of other info on Belkin's site like the price or availability. However, at launch, the Crock-Pot 6 WeMo slow cooker cost $130, and the Alexa-powered cooker is likely even more advanced, technology-wise.

